RSS
Southeast Wisconsin Festival Of
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is a celebration that features more than 60 state and nationally recognized authors. In its seventh year, SEWI Bookfest will be held at UW-Waukesha, Nov 4-5. In addition to panels, book signings and... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Jenni Herrick Books
An Open Letter to Gov. Walker on His Problems with the Truth
Feb 17, 2015 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Local and National Artists Plant the Seed
Shoulder to shoulder, people all over the world gather to hear captivating plots from storytellers. After writers produce brilliant plots and illustrators add exceptional visuals, editors edit it all together until it becomes a moment of wh... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!