Space Raft

While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more

Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Chelsie Layman

Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more

Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Music Feature

April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward .. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:30 PM On Music

Milwaukee power-pop enthusiasts Space Raft have a new album coming out in April, Rubicon , and it's even warmer, woozier and hookier than their wonderful debut. Ahead of that release, Spin premiered a new song from the record, "Mountain," which pi.. more

Feb 18, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

Whips make “straight-forward rock ’n’ roll” sound fresh on their full-length debut Turn It On. more

Dec 16, 2014 7:08 PM Local Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more

May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Album Reviews

Tailgate weather isn't even here yet, but Milwaukee already has an early grill-out album of the year frontrunner in Space Raft's upcoming self-titled debut for Dusty Medical Records, an effusive guitar-pop record in the tuneful spirit of '70s rock.. more

Mar 24, 2014 6:40 PM On Music

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more

Dec 9, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more

Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Local Music

This weekend’s Girls to the Front Festival plans on “kicking the gender binary in its sexist ass with music, activism, workshops, discussions, films, readings, poetry, community, awesomeness and love,” according to the event’s orga more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

With a tight economy, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest issues in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial campaign is taxes. Voters don’t like tax increases (although they appreciate publicly funded programs like BadgerCare), so the candidates more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here’s a reminder for the folks who don’t think health care reform is necessary: An estimated 2,400 Wisconsin residents will die prematurely this decade if health care reform is not enacted, and 3,500 Wisconsin residents have died from a la... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

