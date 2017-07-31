Space Raft
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen and Space Raft @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Space Raft Get Existential on ‘Rubicon’
For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more
Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Watch Space Raft Play For Bernie Sanders
April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward .. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Space Raft Gaze Upon the "Mountain" on Their Glimmering New Track
Milwaukee power-pop enthusiasts Space Raft have a new album coming out in April, Rubicon , and it's even warmer, woozier and hookier than their wonderful debut. Ahead of that release, Spin premiered a new song from the record, "Mountain," which pi.. more
Feb 18, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Whips Play it Straight
Whips make “straight-forward rock ’n’ roll” sound fresh on their full-length debut Turn It On. more
Dec 16, 2014 7:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Album Review: Space Raft - "Space Raft"
It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more
May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
Kick Off Your Spring with Space Raft's "We Are Not Alone"
Tailgate weather isn't even here yet, but Milwaukee already has an early grill-out album of the year frontrunner in Space Raft's upcoming self-titled debut for Dusty Medical Records, an effusive guitar-pop record in the tuneful spirit of '70s rock.. more
Mar 24, 2014 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dusty Medical Records Announces Its Return with the Dusty Medical Festival
Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more
Dec 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Space Raft’s Science Fiction Madness
Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more
Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Girls to the Front Fest Celebrates Riot Grrrl Music
This weekend’s Girls to the Front Festival plans on “kicking the gender binary in its sexist ass with music, activism, workshops, discussions, films, readings, poetry, community, awesomeness and love,” according to the event’s orga more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Elections Have Consequences: Holding Down Taxes
With a tight economy, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest issues in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial campaign is taxes. Voters don’t like tax increases (although they appreciate publicly funded programs like BadgerCare), so the candidates more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Maxwell w/ Jill Scott
With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Pushing for Health Care Reform
Here’s a reminder for the folks who don’t think health care reform is necessary: An estimated 2,400 Wisconsin residents will die prematurely this decade if health care reform is not enacted, and 3,500 Wisconsin residents have died from a la... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Dermond Peterson’s Stunning, Milwaukee-Made Textiles
Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff