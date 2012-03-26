Spaghetti Westerns
West of Italy
<p> The western was already slipping from the commanding heights it held over the world's imagination when <em>A Fistful of Dollars </em>startled moviegoers with a new vision of the Old West. The 1964 film by Sergio Leone stripped away the Norma.. more
Mar 26, 2012 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man with No Name
A barely perceptible silhouette crawls forward on the trail, a slight shadow on the face of the rocky desert. The silhouette is a horseman at the onset of For A Few Dollars More and the only sounds are the absent-minded humming and jangling of th.. more
Jul 26, 2010 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lil’ Rev’s Ukulele Club
Nationally, Rev is a presence on thegrowing circuit of ukulele clubs and festivals after Drop Baby Drop ,Local Music more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Drive-By Truckers Concert Postponed
The Drive-By Truckers show scheduled tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom has been postponed because of band member Patterson Hood’s recent bout with pneumonia.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee