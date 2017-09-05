Spanic Boys
Rebecca and the Grey Notes: Volume Two
On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
It’s Not ‘Over’ for Mike Fredrickson
An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Robbie Fulks @ Shank Hall
Robbie Fulks has gotten some lyrical mileage out of his disdain for the country music corporate machine’s general artistic bankruptcy. But if he’s copacetic with the kind of more
Jan 13, 2014 12:34 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Mike Fredrickson
A folk-rocker and accomplished visual artist, Mike Fredrickson performs tonight at Linnemna’s Riverwest Inn tonight. Fredrickson previously played with the rock group Spanic Boys, a featured musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee