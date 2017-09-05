RSS

Spanic Boys

On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Album Reviews

An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM Local Music

Robbie Fulks has gotten some lyrical mileage out of his disdain for the country music corporate machine’s general artistic bankruptcy. But if he’s copacetic with the kind of more

Jan 13, 2014 12:34 AM Concert Reviews

A folk-rocker and accomplished visual artist, Mike Fredrickson performs tonight at Linnemna’s Riverwest Inn tonight. Fredrickson previously played with the rock group Spanic Boys, a featured musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

