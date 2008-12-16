RSS
The Best Pop Songs of 2008
1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more
Dec 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barbara Walters
Iconic journalist Barbara Walters dropped a bombshell recently: In the 1970s, she conduct Audition ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
John Hagedorn
Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causes—from poverty, to bad parenting A Word of Gangs ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
