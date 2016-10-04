Speed Queen Bar-B-Q
Tangy Barbecue in the Fast Lane
Milwaukee is somewhat thin on long-established barbecue spots and Speed Queen (est. 1956) definitely now has some worthy competition in town, but for frill-free classic ribs and more, 12th and Walnut is your destination. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge Eat/Drink 3 Comments
Radio WHT's Carmen ON THE AIR
The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre is a clever, little idea. And thanks to scriptwriter Charles Summers, it's also a well-executed clever, little idea. The idea is this: get a group of people together to pretend to be actors from the gold age of live .. more
Nov 4, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's Best Soul Food and Ribs
Speed Queen Bar-B-Q 1130 W. Walnut St. 414-265-2900 Runners-up (Soul Food):Comet Cafe, ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009