Splinter Group

Photo from Splinter Group, Facebook

This month Splinter Group presents a new play by Producing Artistic Director Jim Farrell. A Kiss for the Prize Tomato is a strangely beautiful story of remarkable thematic balance. more

Dec 7, 2015 4:43 PM Theater

Splinter Group will be staging a trio of one-acts on a pair of performances next month. Splinter Stripped is being billed as, “A night of One-Acts, stripped to the basics.” Here’s a look: The Other Room by Ariadne Blayde is about an autistic.. more

Jun 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Splinter Group stages a provocative cloning drama about a great many things as it brings Caryl Churchill’s 'A Number' to this stage. more

May 11, 2015 3:15 PM Theater

Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more

Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Theater

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Theater

Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Theater

Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more

Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Theater

Thisis what happens after the comic strip. The panels drain of their color. We onlysee the black outlines of panels. They're empty. They are a void of color. Onlythe concrete grey that seems to cover everything. The silhouettes of the emptycom.. more

Jun 17, 2014 5:00 PM Theater

Dog Sees God is playwrightBert V. Royal’s look at a post-modern post- Peanuts Charlie Brown gang. It’sbeen a long time since the strips and the characters are all teenagers now.Things are considerably more complicated than they were when they w.. more

Jun 12, 2014 8:31 AM Theater

