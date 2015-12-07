Splinter Group
Splinter Group's Thematic Balancing Act
This month Splinter Group presents a new play by Producing Artistic Director Jim Farrell. A Kiss for the Prize Tomato is a strangely beautiful story of remarkable thematic balance. more
Dec 7, 2015 4:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group Strips in Mid-July
Splinter Group will be staging a trio of one-acts on a pair of performances next month. Splinter Stripped is being billed as, “A night of One-Acts, stripped to the basics.” Here’s a look: The Other Room by Ariadne Blayde is about an autistic.. more
Jun 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mystery of a Past He Never Knew
Splinter Group stages a provocative cloning drama about a great many things as it brings Caryl Churchill’s 'A Number' to this stage. more
May 11, 2015 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Does cloning preserve individuality and identity?
Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group Stages a Single Mood in Three Parts
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more
Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group Premieres ‘3 For The Road’
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Passion and Wonder at Splinter Group
Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Charlie Brown Grown Up
Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more
Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dog Sees God: A Splinter Group Lineup
Thisis what happens after the comic strip. The panels drain of their color. We onlysee the black outlines of panels. They're empty. They are a void of color. Onlythe concrete grey that seems to cover everything. The silhouettes of the emptycom.. more
Jun 17, 2014 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Peanuts With Splinter Group
Dog Sees God is playwrightBert V. Royal’s look at a post-modern post- Peanuts Charlie Brown gang. It’sbeen a long time since the strips and the characters are all teenagers now.Things are considerably more complicated than they were when they w.. more
Jun 12, 2014 8:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee