the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn .. more

Jul 20, 2017 9:12 PM On Music

panterh.jpg.jpe

In the heart of Greendale, Drilling’s Panther Pub & and Eatery welcomes diners and beer lovers with a pleasant blend of hospitality and nostalgia. This family-owned and more

Oct 9, 2013 5:36 PM Dining Preview

turnerhall.jpg.jpe

In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more

Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Dining Preview

buckbrads.jpg.jpe

Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more

Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Dining Preview

blogimage13743.jpe

Sometimes even a good location needs a change of format. A prime example is the Twisted Fork, located next to the Oriental Theatre. It opened in 2003, but closed last year to remodel and then reopen as Replay Sports Bar.The remodeling job i... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

