Spread The Nudes
Crush Your Comfort Zone
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader asking for advice on unrequited love and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Winterdances: Set to Reset (Feb. 5-8), the Shepherd Express’ Woman Up! Festival (Feb. 7) and National Black H... more
Feb 3, 2015 9:13 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Spread the Nudes at the UC in February
Some time ago, I saw the touring production of Altar Boyz when it rolled through town. I liked the spirit of the show, which satirized Christian rock by way of a troubled boy band, but I felt it played the satire a little safe all too often. It ma.. more
Dec 29, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Audition to Spread the Nudes With a Giant Spider
Giant Spider ProductionsLLC is the indieproduction company responsible for the upcoming local staging of EvilDead: The Musical. Founded here in Milwaukee earlier this year, theylook to be a collaboration between theater and motion picture prof.. more
Oct 20, 2014 8:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee