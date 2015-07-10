Sprecher Brewing Co.
Wisconsin Breweries Make Strong Showing in Beer Competition
Wisconsin brews made a strong showing in the 2015 United States Open BeerChampionship. This year, 4,000 beers, ciders and root beers from allover the world competed in the annual event, representing professionalbreweries and home brewers. Judge.. more
Jul 10, 2015 6:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 17-23
Among the many remarkable things about beer: You can cook with it. For his new book The America Craft Beer Cookbook, journalist and beer aficionado John Holl more
Oct 16, 2013 1:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer Proves a Hot Seller
For years Sprecher Brewery has heard requests from customers asking for an adult version of its signature root beer. This month the company finally obliged with the release of Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer, but it wasn’t easy. more
Jan 23, 2013 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Cloud Atlas Music
Germany’sTom Tykwer arrived with a fanfare of attention in 1998 with his indie breakoutmovie, Run Lola Run . Since then, he had directed the occasional art house film,including the excellent and overlooked Heaven , as well as more Ho.. more
Oct 26, 2012 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
One of history’s longest-running author/character relationships existed between British author P.G. Wodehouse and Jeeves, the valet to the wealthy Bertie Wooster. Nearly half a century passed between Wodehouse’s first and last Jeeves storie... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Best Milwaukee-Made Soda
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Best of Milwaukee 2009