RSS

Spring Gallery Night And Day

artcover.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more

Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Mar 5, 2012 2:46 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee's most exciting art experiences often extend from the graduating or graduated students attending the numerous art colleges in the city. This Friday, April 16, three University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students plan a grand art event titled.. more

May 3, 2010 1:21 PM Visual Arts

blogimage8005.jpe

Sportsmanshiptook a shot in the face this month when a college football playerslugged an ,Sports more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage5177.jpe

Though their late-career sales haven’t matched those of some of the goliaths of thei Rockford ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES