RSS

Spring Green Wisconsin

Our second night in Spring Green, Wisconsin was a more traditional trip Up The Hill for Shakespeare. It came after a day of visiting various touristy places in the surrounding area. Again: Spring Green, Wisconsin  If you enjoy APT but haven’t .. more

Aug 19, 2012 7:51 PM Theater

 As the weather begins to get colder, gradually descending into another winter, there are people West of here already planning for an outdoor theatre season that won’t start for another 7 months. The American Players Theatre recently announced i.. more

Nov 9, 2010 11:31 PM Theater

blogimage8549.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Nov 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

filmstrip.jpg.jpe

Films can touch an audience's deepest emotions and memories. They create a shared experien Waltz with Bashir. ,A&E Feature more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES