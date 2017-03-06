RSS

Spring Training

We talked to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and 2016 first round pick Corey Ray about his rehab, the MLB experience and his professional debut season. more

Mar 6, 2017 12:03 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

There’s not much signal in with the noise in spring training statistics and standings. With that said, there were a handful of developments from the first few days of play that could be worth noting. more

Feb 27, 2017 1:11 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

Photos: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

We talked with new Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson about the adjustments he’s had to make in his first season on the job. more

Mar 28, 2016 10:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Courtesy Tim Dillard (@TimDillard)

Tim Dillard on the Brewers' farm system: "I don’t know if I’ve ever been around this much talent." more

Mar 21, 2016 8:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Photo credit: Steve Shupe/Flickr

Can Braun stay healthy? Will Garza bounce back? And is there another big trade on the horizon? March will reveal a lot. more

Mar 7, 2016 10:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P... more

Feb 20, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

This is probably only exciting for those of us that are already finding themselves hard up for baseball. The two biggest stories from the release are that the Brewers end Spring Training at Chase Field playing the Arizona Diamondbacks (whom they.. more

Nov 9, 2011 4:44 PM More Sports

The Journal has had a string of articles highlighting individual players on the roster that's worth checking out.Ryan BraunPrince FielderJ.J. HardyMike CameronCorey HartBill HallRickie WeeksTrot Nixon and Chris DuffyManny ParraBench Players - spec.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

Chris Capuano left a spring training game earlier in the week when heexperienced pain in his elbow. Turns out that pain was a torn ulnarcollateral ligament in his throwing arm and at least two doctors havesuggested he have the second Tommy John.. more

Mar 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

J.J. Hardy has the flu. Braun's achilles is still under question. Rickie Weeks hurt his wrist (again). Ned Yost said he was a little unsure of how able he'd be to field two teams. Instead, the Brewers tied the White Sox in a game that was stopped .. more

Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

None of this workout, intra-squad, pitchers and catcher report crap. We have real live games today people!! If you put out the $14.95, you can get gameday audio all year long, starting with this game. <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/mlb/subscriptions/.. more

Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

<a href="http://sports.espn.go.com/mlb/spring2008/columns/story?columnist=crasnick_jerry&amp;id=3260725">New faces, position changes for Brewers this spring</a>By Jerry CrasnickESPN.comPHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Brewers might not be "America's team".. more

Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

A picture gallery here - check out Prince's beginning dreads. Article about how Prince and Braun need to learn patience at the plate Should the Brewers head back to the AL by switching places with the Royals? Article here. .. more

Feb 21, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

