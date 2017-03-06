Spring Training
Brewers First Round Draft Pick Corey Ray on Injuries and the MLB Experience
We talked to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and 2016 first round pick Corey Ray about his rehab, the MLB experience and his professional debut season. more
Mar 6, 2017 12:03 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
What’s Relevant from the First Spring Training Weekend?
There’s not much signal in with the noise in spring training statistics and standings. With that said, there were a handful of developments from the first few days of play that could be worth noting. more
Feb 27, 2017 1:11 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
New Brewers Pitching Coach Derek Johnson Talks Adjustments and Expectations
We talked with new Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson about the adjustments he’s had to make in his first season on the job. more
Mar 28, 2016 10:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Tim Dillard Talks Broadcasting, Colorado Springs and His Future with the Brewers
Tim Dillard on the Brewers' farm system: "I don’t know if I’ve ever been around this much talent." more
Mar 21, 2016 8:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Big Questions Loom as the Brewers Kick Off The Spring
Can Braun stay healthy? Will Garza bounce back? And is there another big trade on the horizon? March will reveal a lot. more
Mar 7, 2016 10:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Meet Hank, The Brewers Dog You Will Be Seeing Constantly for the Next Few Weeks
Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P... more
Feb 20, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
No Reason to Suspend 2012 Hopes
Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers announce Spring Training schedule
This is probably only exciting for those of us that are already finding themselves hard up for baseball. The two biggest stories from the release are that the Brewers end Spring Training at Chase Field playing the Arizona Diamondbacks (whom they.. more
Nov 9, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
John Mayer w/ Michael Franti and Spearhead
John Mayer the musician is about as inoffensive as they come, sighing brazenly sentimental soul-pop like his breakthrough single “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and making occasional detours into the world of traditionalist electric blues more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Collective Soul w/ Safetysuit and Ryan Star
Though Collective Soul weren’t the biggest band of the alternative-rock era, they carried themselves as if they were. Their signature song, “Shine,” was a lofty epic about faith, and other hits like “December” and “The more
Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers Spring Training Updates
The Journal has had a string of articles highlighting individual players on the roster that's worth checking out.Ryan BraunPrince FielderJ.J. HardyMike CameronCorey HartBill HallRickie WeeksTrot Nixon and Chris DuffyManny ParraBench Players - spec.. more
Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jakob Dylan
Jakob Dylan first made a name for himself with The Wallflowers. Bob’s son and his band mainstream recognition with the 1996 release Bringing Down the Horse. The album also contained some hits for the band, including “6th Avenue Heartache” and the... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers' pitching picture clears up as Capuano is out for the se
Chris Capuano left a spring training game earlier in the week when heexperienced pain in his elbow. Turns out that pain was a torn ulnarcollateral ligament in his throwing arm and at least two doctors havesuggested he have the second Tommy John.. more
Mar 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers impress yesterday
J.J. Hardy has the flu. Braun's achilles is still under question. Rickie Weeks hurt his wrist (again). Ned Yost said he was a little unsure of how able he'd be to field two teams. Instead, the Brewers tied the White Sox in a game that was stopped .. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Spring Training story from Brewerfan.net boards
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Finally, some REAL baseball
None of this workout, intra-squad, pitchers and catcher report crap. We have real live games today people!! If you put out the $14.95, you can get gameday audio all year long, starting with this game. <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/mlb/subscriptions/.. more
Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
ESPNs Brewers Preview
<a href="http://sports.espn.go.com/mlb/spring2008/columns/story?columnist=crasnick_jerry&id=3260725">New faces, position changes for Brewers this spring</a>By Jerry CrasnickESPN.comPHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Brewers might not be "America's team".. more
Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Spring Training quick hits
A picture gallery here - check out Prince's beginning dreads. Article about how Prince and Braun need to learn patience at the plate Should the Brewers head back to the AL by switching places with the Royals? Article here. .. more
Feb 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Glengarry Glen Ross
Also at 7:30 p.m. in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the company continues its production Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Diplo
The hipster remix master of choice these days, Philadelphia-based Diplo favors the party- Florida ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee