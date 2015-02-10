RSS

St. Paul’S Episcopal Church Mi

aegateay_lesdelices_courtesyoflesdelices.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Les DÃ©lices

Early Music Now presents Les Délices in a Valentine’s Day concert of romantic French Baroque music. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:07 PM A&E Feature

classicalreview_kahane.jpg.jpe

cmartists.com

When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard... more

Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Many classical musicians work for years at their craft in relative obscurity by People magazine standards, building their résumés, earning respect for their musicianship and inching toward stardom in their field. For Frank Almond, concertma... more

Sep 22, 2014 11:57 PM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES