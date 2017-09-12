Stack'D
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Bolzano's Artisanal, Dry-Cured Salami
Scott Buer considers himself a brewer of sorts, but instead of crafting beer, he makes dry-cured meats. The process behind the two is surprisingly similar, he explains. In both cases, you're fermenting a product to create unique, natural fl... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
A Final Application of ROUGE
\nThe theatre company that had managed such a successful holiday series with the ever-popular Cudahy Carolers’ Christmas ends a far more recent tradition this December as it presents its final production of Scrooge In Rouge. What started as a ple.. more
Dec 16, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stack’d Lets You Build Your Own Burger
Thekitchen shows its creativity with the starters and salads. Thebuttermilk onion rings ($6) arrive in a foot-high stack. The crispbatter makes these thick rings far better than the norm. Stuffedjala,Dining Out more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments