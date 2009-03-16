All Star Game
Cursive @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 20
Critics were divided on Mama, I'm Swollen, the sixth album by Omaha's curve ball-throwing indie-rock band Cursive, but we're not. Though it tones down the foam-mouthed punk of their earlier, more overtly emo releases, it replaces it with richly or.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Favre, All Stars, Cy Young Winners and Other Surprises
Sportsrelated surprises include finding a Honus Wagner baseball card in your deadgrandfa Playboy ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
An All Star Game voting proposition
While filling out my ballots for the All Star Game this weekend I realized that I don't really care about the AL team and since I was filling out multiple ballots to get my raffle tickets, I was just arbitrarily punching the AL side of the ballot... more
Jun 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports