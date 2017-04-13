State Fair Park
Beer Fest Season Begins
It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more
Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
When West Allis Crowned the World Champs: The 1939 NFL Championship Game at State Fair Park
Most of Milwaukee will be glued to the nearest televisionscreen this Sunday when the Packers take on the Falcons for the right toadvance to Super Bowl LI. But the Cream City area has actually played host to postseasonPackers football on two .. more
Jan 17, 2017 6:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Savoring State Fair's Foods on a Stick
It's that wonderful time of year again, when people come together over their love of cream puffs, washed up 90s bands and auctioning cattle. As per usual, crazy fair foods are making the headlines,,Eat/Drink more
Aug 7, 2015 2:59 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Wisconsin Beer Lover's Festival Coming Up June 20th
On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more
Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Public Hearing Addressing Future of I-94 EW Corridor in Milwaukee
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more
Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pooped Out Over Pride?
If you’re anything like me (and for your sake, I hope you’re not!), then you’re not quite ready to give up on LGBT pride-related events this summer. The good news is more
Aug 4, 2014 1:31 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Enjoy Wisconsin’s True Heritage: Beer, Cheese and Sausage at Stein & Dine
Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express’ first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate more
Apr 16, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine
Holiday Folk Fair Celebrates 70 Years
The festivals that celebrate Milwaukee’s ethnic pride, culture and community all summer are over for the season. Yet, there is still one more opportunity in 2013 to take in a celebration of Milwaukee’s ethnic more
Nov 20, 2013 1:34 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Psycho
Filmed with a scant budget amid considerable studio objections, leaving Alfred Hitchcock to use the crew from his “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” television show to save money, Psycho went on to become one of the director’s most iconi,Today more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are Milwaukee’s Dobbie Maxwell and Meanwhile, Chicago’s Butch LaRue and more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Idol to Hold Auditions in Milwaukee
For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gilbert, Sullivan, Skylight and Afterlife
W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan collaborated on no less than fourteen comic operas in the late 19th century. When their first collaboration debuted in 1871, Gilbert was in his mid 30’s Sullivan was in his late 20’s. It may have seemed stra... more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Milwaukee Boat Show
It’s absolutely frigid outside, but some Milwaukeeans will be looking toward warmer The independent alternative weeklynewspaper, Shepherd Express is celebrating 25 years of ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Boat Show
It’s absolutely frigid outside, but some Milwaukeeans will be looking toward warmer A Ticket To Ride ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments