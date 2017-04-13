State Fair Park

RSS

It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more

Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Most of Milwaukee will be glued to the nearest televisionscreen this Sunday when the Packers take on the Falcons for the right toadvance to Super Bowl LI. But the Cream City area has actually played host to postseasonPackers football on two .. more

Jan 17, 2017 6:29 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Maggie Vaughn, Shepherd Express

It's that wonderful time of year again, when people come together over their love of cream puffs, washed up 90s bands and auctioning cattle. As per usual, crazy fair foods are making the headlines,,Eat/Drink more

Aug 7, 2015 2:59 PM Eat/Drink

On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more

Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Sponsored Content

WisDOT

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more

Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

If you’re anything like me (and for your sake, I hope you’re not!), then you’re not quite ready to give up on LGBT pride-related events this summer. The good news is more

Aug 4, 2014 1:31 AM Hear Me Out

Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express’ first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate more

Apr 16, 2014 12:40 AM Stein & Dine

The festivals that celebrate Milwaukee’s ethnic pride, culture and community all summer are over for the season. Yet, there is still one more opportunity in 2013 to take in a celebration of Milwaukee’s ethnic more

Nov 20, 2013 1:34 AM Dining Preview

Filmed with a scant budget amid considerable studio objections, leaving Alfred Hitchcock to use the crew from his “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” television show to save money, Psycho went on to become one of the director’s most iconi,Today more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are Milwaukee’s Dobbie Maxwell and Meanwhile, Chicago’s Butch LaRue and more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more

Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM On Music

W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan collaborated on no less than fourteen comic operas in the late 19th century. When their first collaboration debuted in 1871, Gilbert was in his mid 30’s Sullivan was in his late 20’s. It may have seemed stra... more

May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

It’s absolutely frigid outside, but some Milwaukeeans will be looking toward warmer The independent alternative weeklynewspaper, Shepherd Express is celebrating 25 years of ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s absolutely frigid outside, but some Milwaukeeans will be looking toward warmer A Ticket To Ride ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

