State Senate
Vote for LaTonya Johnson for Senate District 6
Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Mandela Barnes is the Best Choice in State Senate District 4
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Vote for Sandy Pasch for State Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9
The Shepherd Express is endorsing state Rep. Sandy Pasch, a Democrat, for the Eighth Senate District, which encompasses Milwaukee's North Shore suburbs, in the Aug. 9 recall election. Pasch will look out for the best interests of these resi... more
Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 13 Comments
Inundated with Invitations At Season's Opening
I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going.. more
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
State Senate Endorsements
Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments