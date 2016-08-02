RSS

State Senate

latonyajohnson.jpg.jpe

Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM News

mandelabarnes.jpg.jpe

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM News

news1.jpg.jpe

The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more

May 14, 2013 6:16 PM News Features

blogimage15638.jpe

The Shepherd Express is endorsing state Rep. Sandy Pasch, a Democrat, for the Eighth Senate District, which encompasses Milwaukee's North Shore suburbs, in the Aug. 9 recall election. Pasch will look out for the best interests of these resi... more

Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4290.jpe

Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES