American Bocce Co. Brings a New Version of a Classic Game to Milwaukee
Unless you were one of the few people talented enough to bea college athlete, it is likely that high school was the last time you competedin a team sport at a high level. While our bodies grow old and worn out, andbusy lives turn trainin.. more
Mar 9, 2017 7:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurant Deals For Every Day of the Week
Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more
Aug 20, 2015 8:03 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Milwaukee Beer Week
Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Milwaukee's Top 30 Bars
When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature 10 Comments
Bucks vs. Spurs
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
College Sports
It’s been said that “athletics is America’s favorite exercise—to sit and watch.” That may be true for the armchair quarterbacks and point guards comatized by ESPN, but not so for the thousands of area college students who par more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 2 Comments