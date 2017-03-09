RSS

Steny'S

americanboccemain.jpg.jpe

Unless you were one of the few people talented enough to bea college athlete, it is likely that high school was the last time you competedin a team sport at a high level. While our bodies grow old and worn out, andbusy lives turn trainin.. more

Mar 9, 2017 7:55 PM Around MKE

shortorder_milwaukeeburgers_a_bynicksmith_.jpg.jpe

Photo by Nick Smith

Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more

Aug 20, 2015 8:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

eatdrink_beer.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Eat/Drink

blogimage18032.jpe

When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 10 Comments

blogimage13535.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11980.jpe

It’s been said that “athletics is America’s favorite exercise—to sit and watch.” That may be true for the armchair quarterbacks and point guards comatized by ESPN, but not so for the thousands of area college students who par more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES