Stephen Fry

Johnny, an aging ’70s punk guitarist, meets his old bandmates at a funeral and presses them into reforming. They sound good, but their old label declares them as not right for the “tweeners to twenties” demographic. Undeterred, they form... more

Jul 21, 2014 5:51 PM Home Movies

Mention The Secret Policeman’s Ball and music usually comes to mind—performances by an array of top performers from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s in a series of fundraisers for Amnesty International. But comedy was always at the heart of the projec.. more

Feb 9, 2010 12:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

The snarling physician played by Hugh Laurie in “House” is intellectually and temperamentally opposite to a character he depicted 15 years earlier, the role that earned him a devoted following. In the popular British television comedy series “Jee.. more

Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

During thecountless hours Chef Michael Feker spent cooking in the kitchens of thefinest restaurants, some of which have been his own, he was cr,Eat/Drink more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Toblog, to journal publicly on the Web, has gained popular,Eat/Drink more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

