Stephen Fry

Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 21
Johnny, an aging ’70s punk guitarist, meets his old bandmates at a funeral and presses them into reforming. They sound good, but their old label declares them as not right for the “tweeners to twenties” demographic. Undeterred, they form... more
Jul 21, 2014 5:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Secret Policeman’s Private Party
Mention The Secret Policeman’s Ball and music usually comes to mind—performances by an array of top performers from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s in a series of fundraisers for Amnesty International. But comedy was always at the heart of the projec.. more
Feb 9, 2010 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jeeves and Wooster: Hugh Laurie in the House
The snarling physician played by Hugh Laurie in “House” is intellectually and temperamentally opposite to a character he depicted 15 years earlier, the role that earned him a devoted following. In the popular British television comedy series “Jee.. more
Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Enchanting Edibles
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Coffee Forum
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments