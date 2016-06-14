Stephen Pfisterer

RSS

Soulstice Theatre brings a simple melodic dream to the stage with a musical theater adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden. The show runs through June 25. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:03 PM Theater

Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more

Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Theater

SouslticeTheatre opens the summer next week witha production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a NewYork Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendaryZiegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fic.. more

May 27, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

   There are a few musicals so wildly chaotic and beautifully diverse that they full reality doesn’t hit you until the next day. Suessical The Musical is one of those musicals. Concieved by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show .. more

Jul 30, 2011 6:10 PM Theater

The third album from Milwaukee’s .357 String Band continues the group’s fearless and fierce refashioning of un-amped acoustic Americana/alt country, plumbing further depths of the Saturday-night rowdy/Sunday-morning righteous dichotomy. The... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Floridian Shinedown hard-rockers are riding high off the success of their 2008 album The Sound of Madness. That disc spawned their... more

Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

