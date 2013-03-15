Steve Carrell
The Comedy of Magic
In the sleight of hand comedy, The IncredibleBurt Wonderstone, Steve Carrell and Steve Buscemi pay a pair of glitsy LasVegas show magicians confronted by Jim Carrey's "edgy" brand ofcontemporary performance. Consistently amusing and often laug.. more
Mar 15, 2013 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wild Date Night
The magic can easily drain from marriage, leaving behind a residue of memory and desire amidst the dull 9-5, the demanding kids, the toy strewn home. Date Night, a farcical exploration of this theme staring a pair of gifted comedians, Tina Fey an.. more
Aug 12, 2010 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Thee Midniters
And that’s just it:Thee Midniters were capable of doing several things very well wi Thee Complete ,CD Reviews more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews