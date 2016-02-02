Steve Hawthorne
Hawthorne Coffee’s Education in Java
Hawthorne Coffee Roasters offers java expertise; a quirky, comfortable ambiance; and superb light and dark roasts. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:56 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Holey Moley at Miller Park
Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fa.. more
Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Thriller: The Musical Life of Michael Jackson (Da Capo), by Nelson George
With Thriller, Nelson George views the significance of Michael Jackson in light of his best-selling album, perhaps the last long player with the capacity to define an era. A veteran R&B reporter, George chronicled Jackson’s ascent from star... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books