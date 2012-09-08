Steve Lubahn
Perfect Pairs: Two Artists, Two Diverse Styles, Two Historic Third Ward Galleries
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Sep 8, 2012 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Corn-fed America
King Corn, an amusing and entertaining documentary, traces the sources of the King Corn ,Film clips more
Nov 19, 2007 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Clips