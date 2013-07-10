RSS

Steve Nodine

Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more

Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM Books

Reliving memories of punk rock in the days when it was new has been key in igniting such recent events as the Lest We Forget concert, headlined by Die Kreuzen, and The Prosecutors’ reunion show. Steve Nodine more

Nov 27, 2012 1:18 PM Local Music

Longtime Milwaukee musician Johnny Washday got the idea to make his own cigar box guitars after reading an article in Guitar Player Magazine. He got a cigar box from a cigar store and started collecting hand tools. more

Dec 4, 2012 12:04 AM Visual Arts

Housed within the oldest commercial building in Milwaukee, Gallery Grand is a part of the Grand Avenue Club, a community for adults experiencing mental illness. As gallery director Colleen Kassner states, “the GAC members participate in run... more

Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

When you think of displays of art, you might conjure up visions of chic Downtown galleries where paintings can sell for up to $10,000. However, that's not the only place you can find art on display in Milwaukee. There are several restaur... more

Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their e... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

New advances in technology always affect the content and style of our communications. The printing press allowed for the mass production and distribution of ideas. The telephone, radio and, later, television created new avenues through whic... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

