Steve Solomon
Long-Running One-Man Show
Steve Solomon has built a solid touring career around his family. It’'s just him onstage, though … being the son of a Jewish father, an Italian mother who grew-up in Brooklyn, Solomon has all of the right background for a solid comedy act centere.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Pirates
Local employers can expect a noticeable drop in productivity early this afternoon, when the Milwaukee Brewers play a 12:05 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the final game of their three-game set at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scott Walker Hits the Trail Again
So Milwauke Comment on this story at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Event of the Week: May 1 Rally for Immigrants' Rights
,Expresso more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Mel Tillis and Ray Price
Success came late to Mel Tillis, but when it finally arrived, it hit hard. Though Tillis had been writing songs since the 1950s, it wasn’t until the 1972 hit “I Ain’t Never” that Tillis became a star. For the rest of the decade, Ti more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee