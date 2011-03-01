RSS

Steve Solomon

Steve Solomon has built a solid touring career around his family. It’'s just him onstage, though … being the son of a Jewish father, an Italian mother who grew-up in Brooklyn, Solomon has all of the right background for a solid comedy act centere.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Theater

blogimage6353.jpe

Local employers can expect a noticeable drop in productivity early this afternoon, when the Milwaukee Brewers play a 12:05 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the final game of their three-game set at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

So Milwauke Comment on this story at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

,Expresso more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage6351.jpe

Success came late to Mel Tillis, but when it finally arrived, it hit hard. Though Tillis had been writing songs since the 1950s, it wasn’t until the 1972 hit “I Ain’t Never” that Tillis became a star. For the rest of the decade, Ti more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES