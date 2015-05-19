RSS

Steven Biskupic

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more

Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more

Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more

Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more

Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Expresso

Few jurists have inspired a best-selling book by John Grisham, appeared in an acclaimed documentary, been the subject of congressional hearings and will see their life story play out in a more

Dec 11, 2013 2:30 AM News Features 1 Comments

Community activists won a big victory this weekend when Clear Channel announced that it will take down spurious “voter fraud” billboards around town.The messages, underwritten by a “private family foundation... more

Oct 24, 2012 5:22 PM Expresso

Predicting the future through rational analysis of the present has not been a fruitful science. Most futurists have usually been wrong. In Making the Invisible Visible, editor Richard Farson blames the failure on lack of true understanding ... more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Books

