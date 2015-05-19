Steven Biskupic
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 11:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Today’s John Doe Oral Arguments
I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more
Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Republican Voter Fraud Coverup
Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more
Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker Finds Himself at Odds with the ‘Wall Street Journal’
Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more
Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law Is Struck Down
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more
Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Speaking Out: Supreme Court Justice Smeared by the U.S. Chamber
Few jurists have inspired a best-selling book by John Grisham, appeared in an acclaimed documentary, been the subject of congressional hearings and will see their life story play out in a more
Dec 11, 2013 2:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Voting Rights and Voter Fraud
Community activists won a big victory this weekend when Clear Channel announced that it will take down spurious “voter fraud” billboards around town.The messages, underwritten by a “private family foundation... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Making the Invisible Visible: Essays by the Fellows of the International Leadership Forum (Greenway Communications), edited by Richard Farson
Predicting the future through rational analysis of the present has not been a fruitful science. Most futurists have usually been wrong. In Making the Invisible Visible, editor Richard Farson blames the failure on lack of true understanding ... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books