Stick Men
Stick Men: Prog Noir (MoonJune)
Stick Men’s Prog Noir would not sound out of place heard next to any number of post-1980 Robert Fripp-King Crimson LPs with its oddly angled tuneful melodies and slightly askew yet utterly coherent rhythms. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 5-11
The Milwaukee Psych Fest brings three days of psych to the Cactus Club, and Neil deGrasse Tyson rips apart your favorite movies. more
May 3, 2016 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
Nov 13, 2014 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stick Men
With its processed, electronic sound, the Chapman Stick is one of the most decidedly prog-rock instruments ever invented, a 10-string guitar-like gizmo that can also be played like a bass or keyboard. Stick Men is a trio that features not more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee