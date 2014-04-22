Stiemke Studio Theater
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Stirring the Senses
In Debra Loewen's brilliant Milwaukee 360 dance show last fall, the audience stood in the chill night air on top of the parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery and looked down nine stories to a rubble-covered vacant lot more
Mar 12, 2013 12:06 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Science and Creation at the Stiemke Studio
Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more
Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater