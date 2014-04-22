RSS

Stiemke Studio Theater

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

a_e.jpg.jpe

In Debra Loewen's brilliant Milwaukee 360 dance show last fall, the audience stood in the chill night air on top of the parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery and looked down nine stories to a rubble-covered vacant lot more

Mar 12, 2013 12:06 AM A&E Feature

Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more

Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES