Stiemke Studio Theatre

In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more

Jan 24, 2013 4:22 PM Theater

Mimi Lien’s set is simple, abstract and strikingly beautiful. Two hardwood paths converge. A few planks stick outrising from those paths. The two paths’ vertex is covered in a black, hardened tar-like substance. I don’t recall ever seeing a set .. more

Oct 4, 2011 12:48 PM Theater

The immensity of the empty space is apparent the moment one walks into the Stiemke Theatre. Scenic Designer Kevin Depinet punctuates a largely undressed stage with a few old picture frames. The floorboards come together at strange angles. There’s.. more

Oct 3, 2010 3:35 PM Theater

In Science: A Four Thousand Year History (Oxford University Press), Patricia Fara takes ai Science: A Four Thousand Year History ,Books more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more

Mar 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

