Stock Options
Influenced: Volunteer and MKE Punk's Martin Defatte Talks Fugazi
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more
Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Lamb’s Legs Capture Their Live Intensity on Their Latest EP
“There’s a sort of masochistic element, I think, in trying to be in a band,” says Lamb’s Legs guitarist Jeb Ebben, referring to a comment he made at the band’s Sept. 20 Summer of Lamb’s Legs EP release show. At that show he advised the c... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:48 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Stock Options' Spontaneous Instrumentals
Stock Options have been working fast. Within weeks of tracking their self-titled first album last month, the Milwaukee instrumental post-rock trio had mixed the record, posted it to their Bandcamp site and finalized the art for a CD pressin... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music