Stone Creek
High Noon Barista Throwdown at Alderaan Coffee
Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Alterra’s Colectivo Rebrand Highlights Changes to the Local Coffee Landscape
The Milwaukee coffee scene was aflutter in 2010 when local AlterraCoffee Roasters struckup a deal with Mars Drinks, selling the brand for worldwide production intheir Flavia line. The arrangement, while publicized to an extent, stayedrelativel.. more
Jul 30, 2013 1:45 PM Ashley Sprangers Around MKE
Former CIA Agent Visits Mystery One Bookstore
Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, st... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Dreamgirls
Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more
Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee