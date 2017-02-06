RSS

Stones In Exile

A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more

Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Inova (Institute of Visual Arts) / SENSORIA: Peter J Woods / via Facebook

Feb 24, 2015 9:05 PM Theater

Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

When Exile on Main Street was released in 1972, some critics and fans were puzzled. Much of the double LP by the Rolling Stones, unrivaled as the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band once the Beatles had dissolved, struck them as a bloody more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

