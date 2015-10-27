Story Telling
Titanic Musical Comedy Looking For Funding
Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more
Oct 27, 2015
Elizabeth Richardson’s GOING ON at Soulstice
Veteran Canadian actress Elizabeth Richardson comes to Milwaukee at month’s end for a performance of Going On. It’s an autobiographical one-woman show in which Richardson talks about her struggles as a young actress on a ’ 70s tour with Pete.. more
Oct 26, 2015
Quasimondo Auditions for Kama Sutra
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more
Oct 25, 2015
Broccoli Theatricals presents THE GIRL IN 14 G
Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more
Oct 24, 2015
World’s Stage’s Sleepy Hollow at the Villa Terrace
Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more
Oct 23, 2015
Black Nativity Auditions
Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more
Oct 22, 2015
Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival Will Return For Another Trip into the Woods
The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more
Oct 21, 2015
Three Excellent Cows Premiere In Whitewater
It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more
Oct 21, 2015
Mr. Holmes at Home
Oneof this year’s best films is out on DVD. As Mr. Holmes slips back and forth intime, Ian McKellen gives what are essentially two brilliant performances,playing Sherlock Holmes as the already aged Baker Street sleuth in 1918 .. more
Oct 20, 2015
Cleaning with Ex Fabula Tonight
ExFabula will be celebrating personal storytelling again tonight with a series of monologues assembled for an event bearing the title: “Come Clean.” This is, of course, presuming that I haven’t grossly misread the information provided onl.. more
Sep 17, 2015
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 11, 2010
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 6:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 11, 2010
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 11, 2010
Indian Summer Festival
Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more
Sep 11, 2010
Mondo Lucha Variety Show
Turner Hall Ballroom’s periodic Mondo Lucha events are among the city’s oddest entertainment bills, packaging Mexican wrestling, burlesque performances and music together. Among the dancers at the latest event are Lola van Ella more
Sep 11, 2010
Dark Side of the Rainbow
As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, Dark Side of the Moon was never intended to sync up with the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz —and 1973 studio technology would have made more
Sep 10, 2010
Fall for Me
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So here we are, September, what the fock. I’ve been trying to cool my heels for this month since April, and now finally I hear my favorite season coming up the stairs to knock more
Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Brewers vs. Cubs
Following a better than expected series against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals that saw closer Trevor Hoffman earn his historic 600th save, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with more
Sep 10, 2010
How to Tell a Partner About HPV
I'm over 65 and starting to date. I became aware that I have HPV in 2006 when my gynecologist suggested I have a colposcopy after a Pap smear procedure. I did, and when she later suggested I have a LEEP procedure for this problem, I had tha... more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
‘Neil Young’s Greendale’ as Graphic Novel
The graphic novel based on Neil Young’s Greendale (published by Vertigo) is the illustrated version, replete with variant narrative, of the original. But what exactly is the “original” when it comes to this work?Is it the live concert more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books