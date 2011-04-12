RSS

Story Time In The Park

Springtime in Milwaukee finds people returning to area parks in greater numbers. This Spring, the friends of Milwaukee County Parks (They call themselves the Park Peopleactually kind of an interesting group for anyone who regularly goes to loca.. more

Apr 12, 2011 4:09 AM Theater

blogimage6745.jpe

The idea: Take six Wisconsin-based poets and an equal number of state fiber artists; in a Good Life Goldfish ,Art more

Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage6710.jpe

The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through June 14, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the ... more

May 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES