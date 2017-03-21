Story
Based on a Robert Bloch story, The Skull (1965) is a metaphor of compulsion—the desire to acquire at all costs. Peter Cushing is excellent as the morally weak armchair student of evil w,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Multitude of Milwaukee Poets
Well-respected and notable Milwaukee poets Susan Firer and Sarah Rosenblatt each have new books recently published, and will make author appearances at Boswell Book Co. Firer appears at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 and Rosenblatt appears at 7 p.m., Nov. ... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Books
Saved By The Blue Ribbon
When I ask Joel to pick the mostinteresting thing that happened to him on December 28th, 2013, he feels theanswer is obvious.“Igot shot. By a bullet.” He pauses, grins, and adds, “From a gun.” Thatmarked the first and only time he ha.. more
An Interactive Story Exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery
The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Celebrating Christmas Early
The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more
Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Humans Are 'The Storytelling Animal'
Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Pfister Narrator Ed Makowski
Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dusty Medical and The Get Drunk Celebrate Five Years
As the founder of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical Records, Kevin Meyer has some advice for anybody thinking about starting their own label: Go for it, just don’t expect to make much money.“It’s pretty easy to do,” he says. &ldquo more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This weekend: Dysfunctional Relationships--LIVE!
As winter turns to Spring this weekend, Milwaukee Theatre seems to be looking to stage the darker side of human interaction with a series of openings that mix drama with dark comedy in exploration of dysfunctional relationships.WHO’S AFRAID OF VIR.. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater