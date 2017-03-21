RSS

Based on a Robert Bloch story, The Skull (1965) is a metaphor of compulsion—the desire to acquire at all costs. Peter Cushing is excellent as the morally weak armchair student of evil w,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM Home Movies

Well-respected and notable Milwaukee poets Susan Firer and Sarah Rosenblatt each have new books recently published, and will make author appearances at Boswell Book Co. Firer appears at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 and Rosenblatt appears at 7 p.m., Nov. ... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:10 PM Books

When I ask Joel to pick the mostinteresting thing that happened to him on December 28th, 2013, he feels theanswer is obvious.“Igot shot. By a bullet.” He pauses, grins, and adds, “From a gun.” Thatmarked the first and only time he ha.. more

Oct 6, 2015 2:27 PM Comedy

The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Around MKE

The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more

Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Classical Music

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the founder of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical Records, Kevin Meyer has some advice for anybody thinking about starting their own label: Go for it, just don’t expect to make much money.“It’s pretty easy to do,” he says. &ldquo more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

As winter turns to Spring this weekend, Milwaukee Theatre seems to be looking to stage the darker side of human interaction with a series of openings that mix drama with dark comedy in exploration of dysfunctional relationships.WHO’S AFRAID OF VIR.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

