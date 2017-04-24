Strand Of Oaks
Noname, Strand of Oaks and Field Report Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Summer Block Party
Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its .. more
Apr 24, 2017 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more
Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Strand of Oaks Finds Honesty in Volume
When Timothy Showalter decided to title his latest Strand of Oaks album HEAL, he didn’t type it in all caps as a gimmick. That title is a mission statement, a command to strip away all artificiality from one’s life and to reveal one’s true ... more
Aug 12, 2014 5:50 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
High Frequency Media's East Coast Tour
Anthony Lopez and Jon Salimes founded High Frequency Media in 2009. After a year of shooting weddings and promotional videos, the pair began filming local musicians and producing short films and music videos. Their first feature-length... more
Sep 12, 2011 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
Bucks vs. Wizards
Fans 14 and under will take home a pair of Bucks gloves tonight when the team takes on the Washington Wizards at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee