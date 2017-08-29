Straus & Giroux)
Slight Exaggeration (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Adam Zagajewski
In Slight Exaggeration, poet Adam Zagajewski argues eloquently against the flat irony of postmodernism and for admiration and enthusiasm in the humanities. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Robert Gerwarth
The title of Robert Gerwath’s book, The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End, alludes to the University College Dublin history professor’s thesis that a culture of bitterness, in nations that felt defeated by the war, led to ca... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Understanding the Origins of Our ‘Age of Anger’
A creative intellectual history from the Enlightenment through the present, Age of Anger: A History of the Present by Indian essayist Pankaj Mishra critiques ideas that triggered the 20th century’s ideological wars and continue to surface, ... more
Mar 28, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Jamie James
In his bright and thoroughly enjoyable book, The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic, Jamie James explores the lives of Gauguin, Maya Deren and a handful of less remembered “exotes” who traded the civilization ... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Killer's Spree: The Weird Crime Binge of a Milwaukee Murderer
Elmer Henry “Al” Pierce had come to Milwaukee to see hisniece. Pierce was a career criminal, not long out of the penitentiary after serving12 years of a 20 year sentence for a series of robberies and auto thefts.Pierce had lived in Milw.. more
Dec 26, 2016 8:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Incarnations: A History of India in Fifty Lives (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Sunil Khilnani
Without the past there can be no present. Those who control history can manipulate the meaning of now. With Incarnations: A History of India in Fifty Lives, Sunil Khilnani, sets out to rescue his country’s past from obscurity and also from ... more
Dec 20, 2016 12:22 AM David Luhrssen Books
Love for Sale: Pop Music in America (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by David Hajdu
As the author of Positively 4th Street and The Ten-Cent Plague, David Hajdu has become one of the most interesting, thought-inducing commentators on popular culture. His latest, Love for Sale, is a highly personal look back at pop music fro... more
Dec 13, 2016 4:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
Rasputin: Faith, Power, and the Twilight of the Romanovs (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Douglas Smith
Rasputin was one of the 20th-century’s most infamous and least understood figures. In Rasputin: Faith, Power, and the Twilight of the Romanovs Douglas Smith went where biographers have seldom gone—deep into the Russian archives—and found a ... more
Dec 6, 2016 3:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
Nine Below Mini Golf Hosts Grand Opening
Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grandopening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E.North Ave., Nine Below combinesmini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space. Guests who wish to min.. more
Sep 29, 2016 7:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Till We Have Built Jerusalem: Architects of a New City (Farrar, Straus and Giroux),
Till We Have Built Jerusalem: Architects of a New City by Adina Hoffman is a beautifully written, painstakingly remembered and emotionally passionate account of a city through some of the men who built it. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:36 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Dawning Moon of the Mind: Unlocking the Pyramid Texts (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Susan Brind Morrow
Archaeologist Susan Brind Morrow doesn’t see extraterrestrials or advanced science in the hieroglyphs, but poetry most profound. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
'Welcome Home, Henry!' Legend Returns to Milwaukee
1974 was a rough year for HankAaron. He opened the season needing just two home runs to break Babe Ruth’sall-time record – at that time, the most sacred record in all of organizedsports. The stress of media attention had worked.. more
Feb 8, 2016 3:51 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments
The Return of Jack Frost
Playwright/actor/cool Milwaukee theatre person Liz Shipe had a birthday last week. She had scheduled rehearsals for that day as well. There’s a pretty good chance that she really loves the show that she’s working on right now. She’s acting in .. more
Nov 25, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jul 7, 2015 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Health Fest 2015
The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more
Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
Four Weird Stories in Hartland: Dastardly Ficus with Lake Country Playhouse
It’s the 25th of December. There’s a song from another time that mentions “scary ghost stories” on Christmas. Evidently it’s an old tradition on Christmas Eve that no one seems to maintain anymore. It’s too bad we’re not as much of a storytelli.. more
Dec 25, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Man Called Mud
Mud is alittle bit Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer—a boy’s tale on a Southern river, a storyof boys finding their way amidst the mysterious world of adults. Theprotagonists are a pair of 14-year-olds, the sensitive Ellis (Tye Sheridan).. more
Aug 5, 2013 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Celebrated Workingman Will Play Their Last Show Saturday
Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Pre-Dublin Milwaukee Irish Arts Performance
I ran into actor Robert WC Kennedy at the Youngblood show this past week. He had kind of a thick beard. I asked him about it. He told me that it was for a role. He was in a show with Milwaukee Irish Arts that was going to be performed in Dubl.. more
May 2, 2012 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater