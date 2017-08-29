Straus & Giroux)

RSS

In Slight Exaggeration, poet Adam Zagajewski argues eloquently against the flat irony of postmodernism and for admiration and enthusiasm in the humanities. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:20 PM Books

The title of Robert Gerwath’s book, The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End, alludes to the University College Dublin history professor’s thesis that a culture of bitterness, in nations that felt defeated by the war, led to ca... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:12 PM Books

A creative intellectual history from the Enlightenment through the present, Age of Anger: A History of the Present by Indian essayist Pankaj Mishra critiques ideas that triggered the 20th century’s ideological wars and continue to surface, ... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:34 PM Books

In his bright and thoroughly enjoyable book, The Glamour of Strangeness: Artists and the Last Age of the Exotic, Jamie James explores the lives of Gauguin, Maya Deren and a handful of less remembered “exotes” who traded the civilization ... more

Jan 31, 2017 3:05 PM Books

Elmer Henry “Al” Pierce had come to Milwaukee to see hisniece. Pierce was a career criminal, not long out of the penitentiary after serving12 years of a 20 year sentence for a series of robberies and auto thefts.Pierce had lived in Milw.. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Without the past there can be no present. Those who control history can manipulate the meaning of now. With Incarnations: A History of India in Fifty Lives, Sunil Khilnani, sets out to rescue his country’s past from obscurity and also from ... more

Dec 20, 2016 12:22 AM Books

As the author of Positively 4th Street and The Ten-Cent Plague, David Hajdu has become one of the most interesting, thought-inducing commentators on popular culture. His latest, Love for Sale, is a highly personal look back at pop music fro... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:14 PM Books

Rasputin was one of the 20th-century’s most infamous and least understood figures. In Rasputin: Faith, Power, and the Twilight of the Romanovs Douglas Smith went where biographers have seldom gone—deep into the Russian archives—and found a ... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:37 PM Books

Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grandopening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E.North Ave., Nine Below combinesmini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space. Guests who wish to min.. more

Sep 29, 2016 7:23 PM Around MKE

Till We Have Built Jerusalem: Architects of a New City by Adina Hoffman is a beautifully written, painstakingly remembered and emotionally passionate account of a city through some of the men who built it. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:36 PM Books

Archaeologist Susan Brind Morrow doesn’t see extraterrestrials or advanced science in the hieroglyphs, but poetry most profound. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:21 PM Books

1974 was a rough year for HankAaron. He opened the season needing just two home runs to break Babe Ruth’sall-time record – at that time, the most sacred record in all of organizedsports. The stress of media attention had worked.. more

Feb 8, 2016 3:51 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

Playwright/actor/cool Milwaukee theatre person Liz Shipe had a birthday last week. She had scheduled rehearsals for that day as well. There’s a pretty good chance that she really loves the show that she’s working on right now. She’s acting in .. more

Nov 25, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Jul 7, 2015 9:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Around MKE

It’s the 25th of December. There’s a song from another time that mentions “scary ghost stories” on Christmas. Evidently it’s an old tradition on Christmas Eve that no one seems to maintain anymore. It’s too bad we’re not as much of a storytelli.. more

Dec 25, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

 Mud is alittle bit Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer—a boy’s tale on a Southern river, a storyof boys finding their way amidst the mysterious world of adults. Theprotagonists are a pair of 14-year-olds, the sensitive Ellis (Tye Sheridan).. more

Aug 5, 2013 3:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more

Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Daily Dose

Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM On Music

  I ran into actor Robert WC Kennedy at the Youngblood show this past week. He had kind of a thick beard. I asked him about it. He told me that it was for a role. He was in a show with Milwaukee Irish Arts that was going to be performed in Dubl.. more

May 2, 2012 1:08 PM Theater

