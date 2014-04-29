Straus
Zhivago's "Deep Versions": Euphoric Electronic Music by Way of Remote Wisconsin
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more
Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
African Punks
Punkrock thrived on opposition, and in Apartheid-era South Africa, there was muchto be opposed to. The documentary Punk inAfrica is mostly about the emergence of punk rock in ‘70s South Africa andits evolution into a conte.. more
Apr 6, 2014 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
"Sisters of Freedom" and a Master Printmaker from Chennai, India
Though the sun seems to visiting a bit more these days,sickness has redoubled its efforts to ensure the slow-approaching spring is allthe sweeter for the misery we’ve endured. If you’ve already exceeded therecommended daily doses of acet.. more
Feb 22, 2014 10:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Tender Hours of Twilight: Paris in the '50s. New York in the '60s, A Memoir of Publishing's Golden Age (Farrar, Straus, Giroux), by Richard Seaver
As editor of Grove Press in the 1960s, Richard Seaver successfully challenged America's censorship laws over the publication of D.H. Lawrence's sexually explicit and long outlawed novel, Lady Chatterly's Lover. He also shepherded Henry Mill more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
A Great Unrecorded History: A New Life of E.M. Forster (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux), by Wendy Moffat
E.M. Forster received a third life in the 1980s when his novels Howards End and A Passage to India became art-house film hits; his second life had already begun in the ’70s with the posthumous publication of his explicitly gay novel Maurice... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Britain in ‘Our Times’
A.N. Wilson has always been a hard one to pin down politically, at least if the pins and boards come off the shelf at the Wal-Mart of ready-made ideas. In recent years the award-winning British biographer has turned his attention to interpr... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
There Is No Freedom Without Bread: 1989 and the Civil War That Brought Down Communism (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux), by Constantine Pleshakov
In 1988, no one expected the East Bloc to disintegrate within a year. In Russian historian Constantine Pleshakov’s cheeky, sharply worded account of the last days of the Evil Empire, none of the key players—not Reagan, Bush or John Paul II&... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Concerning E.M. Forster (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux), by Frank Kermode
E.M. Forster was one of Britain’s best-selling literary authors a century ago, and is known nowadays to art house lovers from film adaptations of Howards End, A Passage to India and Maurice. In his perceptive and critical analysis, Frank Ke... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books