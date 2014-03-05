Stravinsky
Milwaukee Symphony Keeps its Groove
For years now, since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra found its groove with Music Director Edo de Waart, I’ve written that the orchestra has never sounded better. That remains true. When De Waart is on the podium, as was the case in a conce... more
Mar 5, 2014 4:52 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Berio’s Trippy ‘Sinfonia’
Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more
Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Delivers High, International Standard
For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music