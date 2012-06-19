RSS

Strawberry Festival

blogimage19016.jpe

Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7908.jpe

Radio Milwaukee has <a href=\"http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/radiomilwaukee-music-awards-ballot\">posted the ballot</a> for its fifth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards listener poll, with categories for best song, album, solo artist and band of t.. more

Feb 6, 2012 8:25 PM On Music

blogimage15236.jpe

From its modest beginnings a quarter-century ago as an event designed to promote a local winery's strawberry wine, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival has grown into Cedarburg's largest festival, drawing 100,000 visitors annually. The festiva... more

Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage7908.jpe

Thecultivation of today’s bicycle-commuter generation is showing an upwardtrend by all the restaurants and cafes setting up shop near biketrails. Like Cedarburg’s newest restaurant, The Hu,Eat/Drink more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES