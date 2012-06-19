Strawberry Festival
Southeastern Wisconsin's Summer Art Fairs
Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Voting Begins For the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Radio Milwaukee has <a href=\"http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/radiomilwaukee-music-awards-ballot\">posted the ballot</a> for its fifth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards listener poll, with categories for best song, album, solo artist and band of t.. more
Feb 6, 2012 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cedarburg Celebrates Strawberries
From its modest beginnings a quarter-century ago as an event designed to promote a local winery's strawberry wine, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival has grown into Cedarburg's largest festival, drawing 100,000 visitors annually. The festiva... more
Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Hub Offers Bubble Tea, Healthy Fare in Cedarburg
Thecultivation of today’s bicycle-commuter generation is showing an upwardtrend by all the restaurants and cafes setting up shop near biketrails. Like Cedarburg’s newest restaurant, The Hu,Eat/Drink more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview