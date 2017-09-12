Street Eats
Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Take a Deep Breath and Go
Ruthie answers a question from a reader with an old but legitimate work grudge. Exciting upcoming events include: Street Eats at Catalano Square, Sept. 15; Bay View Bash, Sept. 16; Steer Queer “Byke" Ride at Sprocket Café, Sept. 17; Hurr... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:22 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Good Food, Good Beer Friday in the Third Ward
This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Short Order
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Good Eating This Friday in the Third Ward
A preview of Shepherd Express’ annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. more
May 30, 2017 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Food Truck Finale
The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
Street Eats Marks the Start of Summer
The Shepherd Express’ first of two Street Eats this summer takes place Friday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Third Ward. more
May 24, 2016 2:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Last Chance to Enjoy Street Eats
Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season’s final installment of the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m.,,Eat/Drink more
Sep 8, 2015 6:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Summer—That’s a Wrap!
Ruthie answers a question from a Straight guy nervous about dancing at his wedding, and plugs exciting events including the Shepherd Express’ last Street Eats of the Summer, Sept. 11; Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America, Sept. 12; an... more
Sep 7, 2015 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Street Eats at NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party
If you love live music, eating delicious food under the sun and bonfires in the sand, then NEWaukee’s Fifth Annual Urban Island Beach Party featuring Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival is one summer celebration you won’t wan... more
Jul 21, 2015 8:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
A Mother of a Holiday
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends make fun of his boyfriend’s weight, and plugs exciting events like the opening of Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella on May 14, Kids in the Hall at the Riverside Theater on May 15 and the Wis... more
May 13, 2015 7:38 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Tackling Culinary Quarrels, Coasters and ‘Cabaret’
I can’t pull myself away from the television. From “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” to “Snapped” marathons and “Quacker Factory” specials on QVC more
Sep 8, 2014 2:53 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Street Eats Meets Urban Island Beach Party
The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more
Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview