Street Eats

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

Ruthie answers a question from a reader with an old but legitimate work grudge. Exciting upcoming events include: Street Eats at Catalano Square, Sept. 15; Bay View Bash, Sept. 16; Steer Queer “Byke" Ride at Sprocket Café, Sept. 17; Hurr... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:22 PM Dear Ruthie

This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Short Order

Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more

May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Dear Ruthie

A preview of Shepherd Express’ annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. more

May 30, 2017 2:13 PM Short Order

The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Eat/Drink

The Shepherd Express’ first of two Street Eats this summer takes place Friday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Third Ward. more

May 24, 2016 2:11 PM Street Eats

Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season’s final installment of the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m.,,Eat/Drink more

Sep 8, 2015 6:14 PM Street Eats

Ruthie answers a question from a Straight guy nervous about dancing at his wedding, and plugs exciting events including the Shepherd Express’ last Street Eats of the Summer, Sept. 11; Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America, Sept. 12; an... more

Sep 7, 2015 8:21 PM Hear Me Out

If you love live music, eating delicious food under the sun and bonfires in the sand, then NEWaukee’s Fifth Annual Urban Island Beach Party featuring Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival is one summer celebration you won’t wan... more

Jul 21, 2015 8:51 PM Street Eats

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends make fun of his boyfriend’s weight, and plugs exciting events like the opening of Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella on May 14, Kids in the Hall at the Riverside Theater on May 15 and the Wis... more

May 13, 2015 7:38 AM Hear Me Out

I can’t pull myself away from the television. From “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” to “Snapped” marathons and “Quacker Factory” specials on QVC more

Sep 8, 2014 2:53 AM Hear Me Out

The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more

Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Dining Preview

