Under Streetlight Glow
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Stream Heidi Spencer's "Under Streetlight Glow" Now
Jan 24, 2011 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Alpha Transit
Milwaukee's Alpha Transit makes jazz fusion funk for prog space rockers. Or is that spacey funk for fusionist proggies? However one wants to brand the foursome's instrumental musings, the seven tracks rumble, whoosh, bump and soar like the ... more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
