RSS

Strike

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we share our reactions to the Milwaukee County Transit System workers' three-day strike (technically a "work stoppage"), which will run.. more

Jul 2, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

wmmf_brewerslogo.jpg.jpe

Apr 6, 2015 11:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Around MKE

blogimage19328.jpe

Last week Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wrote an opinion piece in the Journal Sentinel about a labor dispute between a long-established Milwaukee company, Palermo's... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

blogimage18973.jpe

Palermo's Pizza, located on Canal Street in the heart of the revitalized Menomonee Valley, has been hailed as an urban... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage14447.jpe

Robert Koehler was an accomplished 19th century artist with a trans-Atlantic career. Born in working class Hamburg, his family arrived in Milwaukee in 1854 where his father founded a small machine shop. Koehler attended Munich's Royal Acade... more

Apr 11, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11800.jpe

The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11472.jpe

For Vancouver-based guitarist Gordon Grdina, the chance to play with his heroes came unusually early. Ten years ago, Grdina sought out legendary double-bassist Gary Peacock after a Keith Jarrett concert; ever since, Peacock has been his more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2963.jpe

The worst thing about South By Southwest is seeing so many bands get eaten alive on stage. For every sleeper group that plays to a huge, adoring crowd, there’s two playing to mostly empty rooms. It’s a common trap, but one that Milwaukee’s Codebre.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES