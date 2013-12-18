Strip Club
Silk Exotic is Eyeing 618 Live as Its Newest Location
Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more
Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Let Silk Exotic Open Downtown
Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more
Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Tyler Maas Around MKE
Milwaukee Vice: Where the Action Was
“Where's the action in this town, man?” In a November 1972 cover story, the Milwaukee Sentinel... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
DJ Megan Daniels @ Silk Exotic
Despite the leering tone of the radio ads heralding her appearance at Milwaukee's Silk Exotic, Megan Daniels wasn't especially "scantily clad" in her appearance at the striptease club last Saturday. The plunging neckline and high hem o more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Memorable ‘Crimes of the Heart’
The Waukesha Civic Theatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley’s tragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.Donna Daniels plays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spent her life caring fo... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Yankee Tavern
Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee