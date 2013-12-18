RSS

Strip Club

618 live milwaukee water street.jpg.jpe

Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more

Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

silk exotic notice.jpg.jpe

Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more

Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage19512.jpe

“Where's the action in this town, man?” In a November 1972 cover story, the Milwaukee Sentinel... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage18529.jpe

Despite the leering tone of the radio ads heralding her appearance at Milwaukee's Silk Exotic, Megan Daniels wasn't especially "scantily clad" in her appearance at the striptease club last Saturday. The plunging neckline and high hem o more

Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage9805.jpe

The Waukesha Civic Theatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley’s tragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.Donna Daniels plays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spent her life caring fo... more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9563.jpe

Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES