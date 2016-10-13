Stubby'S
10 of the Best Chili Bowls in Milwaukee
Chili season is in full swing. The weather has turned blustery and football has taken over Sundays. Many people cook chili at home, but like all comfort food, sometimes it just tastes best when it's cooked for you. Here are 10 of the best p... more
Oct 13, 2016 10:38 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Taking Salads Seriously
Brian Zarletti continues to expand his empire. After successes like the aptly named Zarletti along with Rustico and Stubby’s, he has set his eyes on Mequon. The location of his newest place more
Jul 23, 2014 1:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Zarletti Among Milwaukee's Best
Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Stubby's Pub Improves Its Grub
It's always nice to see restaurants improve over time, as is the case with Stubby's Pub & Grub. The restaurant, which opened in 2010, is a pleasant place with a large bar and a deck that overlooks the Milwaukee River. Right from the start, ... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview