Students For A Democratic Societ
UWM Chancellor Santiago Faces Questions at Tonight’s Forum
Good for the UWM Education Rights Campaign. Tonight, because of their sustained protest, UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago will participate in a forum to answer questions about the March 4 protest and arrests, the Master Plan and other hot t.. more
Apr 29, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: UWM Responds to Protest and Arrests
Tom Luljak, spokesman for UWM, told me the following about today's protest: Sixteen people in custody, 15 will be charged, one student was arrested but it was determined that he wasn’t part of the protest and ultimately was released. They’ll .. more
Mar 4, 2010 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: Arrests at UWM Protest
Mar 4, 2010 9:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Music Over Coffee
Milwaukee-areanative Joe Holland is one busy in,Off the Cuff more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Bret Ratner Off the Cuff
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Culinary Classic
Thelast decade has not been kind to Milwaukee’s German restaurants, asnames like Ritter’s Inn, the Bavarian Wurst Haus and even the venerableJohn Ernst have all closed their doors. In fact,Dining Out more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 8 Comments
Oh Yeah They’re Going to Protest Karl Rove at UWM
Failed political advisor Karl Rove will speak at the UW-Milwaukee Union Wisconsin Room at 7:30 tonight, courtesy of the UWM College Republicans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann will reportedly be there as well. But before o.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose