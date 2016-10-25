RSS

Sub Pop

twimschoolboy.jpg.jpe

The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more

Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

use blitzen-trapper-81.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

Despite playing for a sparse audience, Blitzen Trapper threw out plenty of surprises during their rollicking show Tuesday night. more

Oct 7, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

beach house.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Beach House locked into the crowd’s energy during an easy-going show Monday night at the Pabst. more

Sep 22, 2015 8:53 AM Concert Reviews

leary-folksongs-of-another-america-c.jpg.jpe

AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more

Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

musicgateway_jaill_a_(byeduardposer).jpg.jpe

Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Music Feature

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

musicfeature.jpg.jpe

Don’t get Keegan DeWitt wrong. He genuinely loves “Thunder Clatter,” the song that’s brought his band Wild Cub so much attention. Everyone loves it. It’s an ecstatic, tropic cacophony about finding the right person exactly when you need ... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:05 AM Music Feature

blitz.jpg.jpe

Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more

Oct 2, 2013 12:52 AM Music Feature

aaron rodgers.jpg.jpe

It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more

Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Around MKE

jaill.jpg.jpe

The video for Jaill's jangly, deceptively spiteful new non-album single "Pointy Fingers"—their first with their latest latest latest lineup—hit the web yesterday, and with its Lynchian twist, it's a colorful trip through the space-time continuum (.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:05 PM On Music

blogimage18891.jpe

In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage8076.jpe

Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more

Mar 22, 2012 3:25 PM On Music

blogimage11905.jpe

It is the rare band that can transition from basements and small clubs to a vast space such as the Turner Hall Ballroom, bring in much of their usual crowd and still play an easy-breezy show. Jaill, the much-buzzed-about local psych-pop qua... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage5567.jpe

Jaill's summer-friendly Sub Pop debut That's How We Burn doesn't come out until July 27, but for those who can't wait to start grilling to it, it's streaming online now through Soundcloud.com (it's also embedded below). The album is a spirited, ev.. more

Jul 8, 2010 7:24 PM On Music

blogimage9439.jpe

Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quart Unmap ,Music Feature more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 7 Comments

blogimage9370.jpe

Not since “Weird Al” Yankovich has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan’s latest comedy album, King Baby, his seventh, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna, condime,Today more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Clothing trendiestook to the streets to launch International Fashion Week with afashiona magnifique ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3961.jpe

As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5567.jpe

Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the cen Up in Smoke ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Prizes Members of Our Milwaukee, a local business alliance, have donated the following items for our winners: A.J. Ugent Furs and Fashions: Black leather gloves with black rabbit fur trim Beans ,None more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES