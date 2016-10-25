Sub Pop
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more
Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Blitzen Trapper @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Despite playing for a sparse audience, Blitzen Trapper threw out plenty of surprises during their rollicking show Tuesday night. more
Oct 7, 2015 9:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Beach House w/ Jessica Pratt @ The Pabst Theater
Beach House locked into the crowd’s energy during an easy-going show Monday night at the Pabst. more
Sep 22, 2015 8:53 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Alan Lomax in Wisconsin?
AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more
Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jaill Open a New Chapter with ‘Brain Cream’
Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Wild Cub Opt for Delayed Gratification
Don’t get Keegan DeWitt wrong. He genuinely loves “Thunder Clatter,” the song that’s brought his band Wild Cub so much attention. Everyone loves it. It’s an ecstatic, tropic cacophony about finding the right person exactly when you need ... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:05 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Songs Come Easy for Blitzen Trapper
Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:52 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
"The Real Victim Here is Aaron Rodgers"
It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more
Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Watch Jaill's Latest Video, "Pointy Fingers"
The video for Jaill's jangly, deceptively spiteful new non-album single "Pointy Fingers"—their first with their latest latest latest lineup—hit the web yesterday, and with its Lynchian twist, it's a colorful trip through the space-time continuum (.. more
Jun 25, 2013 2:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jaill Releases a Second Sub Pop Album, Goes Bowling
In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Jaill's New Album, "Traps," Will Come Out on June 12
Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more
Mar 22, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jaill w/ Pizazz and The Sugar Stems @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It is the rare band that can transition from basements and small clubs to a vast space such as the Turner Hall Ballroom, bring in much of their usual crowd and still play an easy-breezy show. Jaill, the much-buzzed-about local psych-pop qua... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Stream Jaill's New Album Now
Jaill's summer-friendly Sub Pop debut That's How We Burn doesn't come out until July 27, but for those who can't wait to start grilling to it, it's streaming online now through Soundcloud.com (it's also embedded below). The album is a spirited, ev.. more
Jul 8, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
10 Stories That Shaped Milwaukee Music in 2009
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 7 Comments
Jim Gaffigan
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tiny Vipers Take it Slow. Really, Really slow.
As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheech & Chong
Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Take the Local Holiday Shopping Pledge
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE