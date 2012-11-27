RSS

Sue Wilson

For years, fair-minded radio listeners have complained about right-wing talkers’ near monopoly on Milwaukee’s airwaves.Listeners were frustrated that their calls weren’t taken; that candidates, elected officials more

Nov 27, 2012 10:10 PM News Features

I had the pleasure of interviewing media reform activist Sue Wilson, producer of the documentary Broadcast Blues, which she'll screen in eight Wisconsin communities this September. Wilson sees Broadcast Blues not just as a movie, but as the beginn.. more

Sep 14, 2011 8:00 PM Daily Dose

In the era somewhere between the sexual revolution and the popular realization that indiscriminate sex can kill, a young David Mamet wrote a play about the sex lives of young, urban Midwesterners. Some 30 years later, the once-controversial... more

Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

