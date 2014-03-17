RSS

Sugarland

jennifer nettles sugarland sara bill riverside theater 2014 milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

In the current era of country music radio when so much that passes gatekeepers’ muster is of disputable country origins and content, give Jennifer Nettles credit: She’s transparent about how ec,Concert Reviews more

Mar 17, 2014 1:21 PM Concert Reviews

Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more

Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM More Sports

blogimage8004.jpe

Thursday, Sept. 17 The Fray @ The Tarble Athletic Center, Kenosha, 8 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3450.jpe

Harley-Davidson’s super-sized 105th anniversary celebration kicks into overdrive today, with a massive, all-day concert at Miller Park featuring big acts like Sugarland (the country-crossover stars), ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES